Slower, it’s a Love Story
Feel special again. Don’t be just a simple picture on another dating app. True and long-lasting love isn’t found through images alone. On Appetence, only you decide when to display your full profile and who gets to see it. Love is ultimately an endless amount of wonderful feelings that you will only want to share with whom you decide.
The Art of Seduction
On Appetence the conversation in the chat matters most. As you let the magic happen, the similarities you share will gradually be revealed. As in real life, what could be better than a conversation where the other person can seduce you only by using their way with words? It’s always you who decide the rhythm and the speed of getting to know the other person. And so, you will get to know each other and reveal each other’s profiles at the same time.
Emotional Connection
Would you like to know everything that makes you so compatible? You two are the only ones who can find it out. Get ‘likes’ in your chat messages to discover and see each other’s profiles. Everything adds up in this game of discovery! In Appetence, you are the algorithm. Our ‘Slow Matchmaking’ only connects you with people with whom you share same kind of interest, ideas, hobbies and ways of seeing and understanding life. Whatever happens from there only depends on you.
